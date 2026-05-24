Italian Road Closure Disrupts Swiss-Italian Travel

Due to extensive damage to Italian road infrastructure caused by a landslide, the connection between Switzerland and Italy through the Great St. Bernard Pass will not be restored for several weeks. The Swiss Mobility Office will open the road on the Swiss side on May 29, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Vehicles can park up to the hospice on the Great St. Bernard-Pass. Only the tunnel of the Great St. Bernard will be accessible for the transport of passengers to Italy. Ahead of this reopening, the section from May 27th to the 29th will be closed to all traffic except for the slow lane from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. These days offer cyclists a unique opportunity to cross the Great St. Bernard-Pass. They contribute to the promotion of sports, the enhancement of alpine landscapes and the sensitisation of sustainable modes of transport at the same time as ensuring a certain level of security.

Nach einem Lawinenniedergang , der erhebliche Schäden an der italienischen Strasseninfrastruktur verursacht hat, kann die Verbindung zwischen der Schweiz und Italien über den Grossen St. Bernhard während mehrerer Wochen nicht wiederhergestellt werden.

Die Dienststelle für Mobilität öffnet die Strasse auf Schweizer Seite am 29. Mai 2026 um 17.00 Uhr. Fahrzeuge können bis zum Hospiz auf dem Grossen St. Bernhard-Pass verkehren. Die Zufahrt nach Italien bleibt ausschliesslich über den Tunnel des Grossen St. Bernhard möglich





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Great St. Bernard Pass Lawinenniedergang Italian Road Infrastructure Reopening Slow Lane Cycle Lane

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