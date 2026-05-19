Iran's Vice Minister Kasem Gharibabadi stated in a post on X that his country was united and determined to confront any military aggression. Meanwhile, Cendant Kellman, writing on the platform Truth Social, reported the Gulf countries' appeal to President Trump to stop the supposed attack planned for today against Iran.

Iran 's government has signaled readiness for a new military escalation , following threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. Vice Minister Kasem Gharibabadi wrote on X, stating ' Iran is united and determined to confront any military aggression.

' He added: 'For us, capitulation means nothing. Either we will prevail or become martyrs.

' Trump had threatened Iran last, after negotiations over a permanent ceasefire broke down. In his own words, he had stopped a supposed attack planned for today. Several Gulf states had appealed to him, and there were 'serious negotiations' with Tehran, wrote Trump on the Truth Social platform. Sr. Mirjam processes shell beads (Baumperlen) in the monastery of St. Laurenzen, in Erlinsbach.

She finds the holly branches in the woods, from which she creates bracelets and necklaces. She believes that the beads represent her connection to her faith and nature





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Iran Military Escalation Threats From Trump Vice Minister Kasem Gharibabadi Negotiations

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