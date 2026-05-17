In Modena, Italy, a man drove his car into a group of pedestrians, injuring eight people, including a German tourist.

A man in Modena, North Italy, drove his car into a group of pedestrians, injuring eight people. Under the direction of the mayor, the incident was reported to the media. Four out of eight victims suffered from severe injuries and one victim is from Poland. The car was chased by heartbroken locals when the perpetrator attempted to flee, leading to his arrest and search of his apartment. Preliminary research suggests that the perpetrator may have a psychiatric background, but more information is needed to determine if he was provoked before his actions. The incident has caused fear and trauma among the local residents.

In Modena , North Italy , a man drove his car into a group of pedestrians, injuring eight people including a German tourist. The mayor, Massimo Mezzetti, confirmed that four of the victims had suffered severe injuries.

One of the seriously injured people is from Poland. The perpetrator, described as about 30 years old, fled the scene after the incident, but was caught by pedestrians and detained by the police. The police searched his apartment for more details on the case. The motives of the attack remain unknown.

There is also a German tourist among the injured, but her health condition is not mentioned. The mayor reported that the man had a psychiatric history, but the connection to the incident is yet to be established. The city of Modena is investigating the circumstances of this violent attack





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Modena Italy Pedestrian Attack Injured People German Tourist Car Crash Arrest Attempted Flight Abandoned Vehicle Mental Health And Crime Public Trauma

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