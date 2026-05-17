Discover the delicious methods of grilling beans and zucchini, learn about the differences between the two and how to prepare them perfectly for the perfect grilling experience.

Clara Hunger, a beloved young chef in Germany, served fresh spring dishes at a pop-up project in Tim Mälzers restaurant ‘Bullerei’ in April, including a salad featuring carrots, radishes, and beans.

The beans had been roasted, bestowing the salad with delightful smoky aromas, one of the highlights of the evening. She is not the only one who infuses roasted beans with smoky flavors; also, top chef Silvio Germann at restaurant Mammertsberg TG serves grilled beans, such as in a fish dish. But how exactly do you grill beans? It's quite simple: you use a metal sieve and hold it above the grill.

Professionals may opt for a grill sieve, available in various versions, but amateurs can also use a kitchen sieve. All you need is a little bit of hot coals – many top chefs and cooks use a small Japanese grill called Shichirin for this. The beans are pulled out from the pods and briefly blanched. After that, they are put into a bowl of cold water to retain their green color.

The next step is to add a bit of oil and salt. And then, all you have to do is position the sieve over the flame and keep turning it continuously until the beans boast of pretty brown spots.

Then, they can be added to Clara Hunger's splendid creation. Being able to spot brown spots on the beans guarantees that they have been grilled to perfection. A fillet of zucchini had made an unexpected appearance on the grill one day, with its skin intact. These are known as Knackerbsen or sugar beans, which should be placed on wooden skewers.

You need two skewers placed parallel to the other to make it easier to turn them around, ensuring the beans do not burn themselves. The Knackerbsen are spiced on these skewers and then generously marinated in oil and salt. They are then cooked on a grill until they take on appearance of having been browned a little. Lastly, what is it about Garibaldi beans that makes them so enticing?

These beans can be grilled whole in the shell, similar to edamame. To prepare them, generously marinating the beans in oil and salt is the order of the day, followed by grilling them until they perfectly brown. When they are nicely browned, they can be consumed just like edamame - opening the shell and consuming the beans. Don't think that grilling with your grill and beans is reminiscent - especially if you're looking for bolder, more unique tastes.

But then there is nothing wrong with sautéing those beans in a pan and serving them with some butter to provide a nice traditional flavor





srfnews / 🏆 52. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Grill Beans Grilled Beans Zucchini Grill Zucchini Knackerbsen Sugar Beans Garibaldi Beans Edamame Artichokes Cooking Tips

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2000-Watt-Balkonkraftwerk mit Anker-Speicher 3 Pro derzeit günstiger erhältlichKomplettsets für Balkonkraftwerke mit Speicher werden günstiger und leistungsfähiger. Ein aktuelles Paket kombiniert vier bifaziale 500-Watt-Module mit der Anker Solarbank 3 E2700 Pro.

Read more »

11 Mufflons und ein Wildschwein-Frischling in Winterthur: Pro Artikel Details.Die Stadt Winterthur hat bekannt gegeben, dass elf Mufflons und ein Wildschwein-Frischling innerhalb weniger Wochen in der Anlage des Wildparks Bruderhaus zur Welt kamen. Die Jungtiere wurden alle wohlauf und munter in der Anlage gefunden. Besonders bemerkenswert ist eine seltene Zwillingsgeburt unter den Mufflons.

Read more »

Automobilrückmeldung auf der Autobahn A5 nahe Leuzigen führt zu Unfall und erheblichen VerkehrsbehinderungenEin 33-jähriger Fahrzeuglenker verlor auf der Autobahn A5 bei Leuzigen aufgrund nicht angepasster Geschwindigkeit die Kontrolle über sein Fahrzeug, das in Folge prallte mehrfach mit der Mittelleitplanke und mehrere weitere Autos kollidierte. Durch die Kollision entstand Totalschaden am Fahrzeug und es kam zu Verkehrsbehinderungen. Die KEG GmbH, TSS, Türen-Service-Schötz AG, Bümpliz Express Café & Grill Bern, Remo AG, Lustmühle AR und AGASSR Antischleuderschule wurden als weitere News Artikel erwähnt.

Read more »

Tens of thousands take opposing rallies through London, clashes reported between pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian crowds, arrests madeProtest marches, football matches and large-scale police operations in London on Saturday as demonstrations were held during the Nakba Day, Palestinian Festival and FA Cup final. Violence was reported between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups, and arrests were made.

Read more »

The Most Fascinating Tourist Attractions Across the Globe: Sagrada Familia, Angkor Wat, and MoreDiscover the top attractions that enthrall millions of visitors each year. This guide highlights the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Angkor Wat in Cambodia, and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, among others.

Read more »