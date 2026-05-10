Hotel Residents: Fame, Privacy, and the Balancing Act

A diverse group of individuals, from talented musicians to influential figures, have found comfort and community in hotels. These 'Dauergäste' (long-term guests) demonstrate the importance of service and escape from personal responsibilities. The exhibition 'Udo L. wohnt im Hotel' showcases the living quarters of famous artists, inviting visitors to explore their unique experiences and living styles.

NEWS TEXT: Eigentlich der schönste Moment jeder Reise: Wenn man zum ersten Mal die Tür des Hotelzimmers schliesst und weiss, dass man sich in den nächsten Tagen um nichts kümmern muss.

Kaffeekochen, Staubsaugen? Machen andere. Ab jetzt heisst es: einfach nur leben. Seufz!

So sollte es immer sein. Es gibt Menschen, die so leben oder gelebt haben: für Jahre oder gar Jahrzehnte im Hotel. Darunter prominente Kulturschaffende wie Udo Lindenberg. Seit 1995 lebt der Musiker im Hotel Atlantic in Hamburg.

Die 'Panikzentrale', wie das Zimmer im Udo-Jargon heisst, kann man bald im 'rock'n'popmuseum' ansehen. Das Museum in Gronau, Lindenbergs Geburtsstadt, ehrt den Musiker ab Juni mit einer Sonderausstellung...





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Udo Lindenberg Hotel Atlantic Rock'n'popmuseum Special Exhibition Dauergäste Chelsea Hotel Conrad Hilton Hotel Hotel Ritz Paris Rock Band Led Zeppelin Coco Chanel Hans Ulrich Obrist Living Quarters Private Life

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