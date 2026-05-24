Graduated Sommeliers Represent Swiss Beer Culture in Germany and France

The training was organized by Gastro Suisse and the Swiss Brewery Association for the 42nd time. The sommeliers who graduated this year received knowledge in beer production, sensory perception, beer styles, food pairing and sales advise.

Six successful graduate sommeliers from Switzerland. zwp Six trained sommeliers from Switzerland have graduated successfully from the specialized seminar 'Schweizer Bier-Sommelier / Sommeliere® - Schweizer Bier entdecken, verkosten und erfolgreich verkaufen'.

Currently, they will represent the Swiss beer culture in gastronomy, breweries, retail and at tastings. The training was organized for the 42nd time by Gastro Suisse and the Swiss Brewery Association. Applicants had to pass a theoretical, practical and oral exam in order to graduate. They received knowledge in beer production, sensory perception, beer styles, food pairing and sales advice.

The new sommeliers make an important contribution to promoting the Swiss beer diversity, with over 1000 breweries. Two courses will be given in German-speaking Switzerland this year, and one in French-speaking Switzerland. For more information, please check the website of Gastro Suisse





SchweizerBauer / 🏆 51. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Training Seminar Gastronomy Beer Sommeliers Knowledge French-Speaking Switzerland German-Speaking Switzerland Swiss Beer Diversity Schweizer Brauerei-Verband Gastro Suisse Alessandro Alves Dos Reis Rivera TI Stefano Gambazzi Nicolò Ingallina Ivan Kamniev Michael Marci Luigi Andrea Piras

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Swiss Plastic Exhibition to Return in 2028, Presenting a Science Fiction Spectacle by Monster ChetwyndThe upcoming edition of the Swiss Plastic Exhibition, returning in 2028, will feature a Science Fiction spectacle created by the renowned British artist Monster Chetwynd in the public space of Biel. The exhibition marks the return of Swiss contemporary art after a 7-year hiatus following Thomas Hirschhorn's installation which sparked discussions.

Read more »

Matthias Hüppi spricht vom ersten Swiss Cup-Eindruck und optimistisch im CupfinaleMatthias Hüppi erinnert sich an seine frühe Erinnerung an den Swiss Cup und spricht von seiner optimistischen Einstellung im cupfinale am Sonntag. Er warnt jedoch vor dem Gegner SLO und betont, dass die Euphorie nicht von außen befeuert werden sollte, wie er es vor zwei Jahren gelernt hat. Er hofft, dass mit der zweiten Sandoz-Trophy der Rekordgekrönte bleiben wird.

Read more »

Swiss Hockey Player Pius Suter Back on Ice, but he Might Not Play Against HungaryPius Suter, the Swiss hockey player, missed the last two games against Great Britain and Austria due to an injury. His coach has to decide whether he plays or not.

Read more »

Airbus A340 der Swiss musste den Startabbruch einleitenEin Airbus A340 der Swiss musste am Freitagabend kurz vor dem Start in Zürich den Startabbruch einleiten. Grund dafür war eine auffällige Temperaturanzeige bei den Bremsen.

Read more »