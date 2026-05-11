Global Political Uncertainty Drives Up Wealth of Investors in Arms Companies

The global political uncertainty has led to a significant increase in the wealth of investors in arms companies, with some of the world's wealthiest families and individuals investing in companies developing military technology. The investments reflect the need to diversify portfolios and adapt to the changing geopolitical landscape, driven by President Donald Trump's efforts to control Greenland, remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power, and re-establish relations with Iran.

Die globale politische Unsicherheit hat in diesem Jahr dazu beigetragen, dass das Gesamtvermögen von Einzelpersonen und Familien mit Anteilen an börsennotierten Rüstungsunternehmen um mehr als 20 Milliarden US-Dollar gestiegen ist.

Einige der weltweit vermögendsten Investoren, darunter GeoPark, Adolf Lundin und Cox Enterprises, haben ihre Portfolios angesichts wachsender geopolitischer Spannungen ausrichten müssen. Die Transaktionen spiegeln wider, wie einige der weltweit vermögendsten Investoren ihre Portfolios angesichts wachsender geopolitischer Spannungen ausrichten, die massgeblich durch Präsident Donald Trumps anhaltende Umgestaltung der Weltordnung ausgelöst wurden. Andere Rohstoffe sind in diesem Jahr aufgrund globaler Handelsstörungen und der Flucht von Investoren in sichere Anlagen stark gestiegen. Milliardäre, darunter Mexikos reichster Mann Carlos Slim, profitieren bereits enorm.

Eine im Februar veröffentlichte Umfrage von JPMorgan unter 333 Investmentfirmen für Superreiche ergab, dass jeder Fünfte geopolitische Risiken als grösstes Risiko einstuft – noch vor Liquiditäts- und Inflationssorgen.

"Wir leben in einer Zeit, in der die geopolitischen und geoökonomischen Zusammenhänge für die Kapitalverwaltung wichtiger denn je sind", sagte Sara Macedo, geschäftsführende Gesellschafterin von Emissary Partners, einer Londoner Vermögensberatungsfirma für Ultrareiche und deren Investmentfirmen. "Familien sollten über den Tellerrand hinausschauen und verstehen, wie Entscheidungen auf höchster Ebene getroffen werden.





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Global Political Uncertainty Investment In Arms Companies Global Wealth Increase Global Political Risks Global Economic Landscape

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