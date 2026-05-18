Germany vs. Switzerland: Different moods ahead of 'classic' at 2026 World Cup

The mood among the German team is grim, with the loss to Latvia adding to their pressure. The Swiss, on the other hand, enjoyed a day off and are in high spirits for their match against Germany. Reto Berra returns to the team, but Kevin Pasche is out. Jan Cadieux sticks to the same lineup as before.

Es gibt kaum Unterschiede in den Gemütslagen vor dem 'Klassiker' zwischen Deutschland und der Schweiz an der WM in Zürich. Während die Deutschen unter Druck stehen, genießen die Schweizer einen spielfreien Tag und erscheinen am Montagvormittag in bester Laune zum Warm-up für das Nachbarschaftsduell.

Live-Hinweis Box aufklappen Box zuklappen Verfolgen Sie die WM-Partie zwischen Deutschland und der Schweiz am Montag ab 20:00 Uhr live auf SRF zwei und in der SRF Sport App. Auf Radio SRF 3 gibt es bei allen Schweizer Spielen regelmässige Liveschaltungen. Berra wieder beim Team Alle 25 Kaderspieler betraten für die knapp 30-minütige Einheit das Eis in der Match-Arena. Erstmals seit Beginn der Heim-WM war auch Reto Berra mit dabei.

Gegen Deutschland wird Berra aber noch nicht zum Einsatz kommen. Die Rückkehr des 39-jährigen Routiniers hat zur Folge, dass Kevin Pasche vorerst nicht mehr mit dabei ist. In Sachen Aufstellung vertraut Jan Cadieux auf das Motto 'never change a winning team'. Der Schweizer Trainer verzichtet auf Änderungen in der Zusammenstellung der Linien.

Einzig die Powerplay-Formationen kamen im Warm-up im Vergleich zu den Spielen gegen die USA und Lettland anders daher. Mögliches Schweizer Line-up gegen Deutschland Box aufklappen Box zuklappen Sturm: Rochette – Hischier – Meier Malgin – Suter – Andrighetto Niederreiter – Thürkauf – Bertschy Riat – Jäger – Knak Biasca (13.

Stürmer) Verteidigung: Josi – Egli Berni – Moser Marti – Kukan Jung Goalie: Genoni 'Derby' zuletzt in Schweizer Hand Die Schweiz steigt als Favorit in das 'Derby' gegen Deutschland, welches an der WM bereits im sechsten aufeinanderfolgenden Jahr steigt. Neben der aktuellen Gemütslage und Form sprechen auch die letzte Direktduelle für die Nati: Davor galt Deutschland jedoch als Angstgegner der Schweiz.

Sowohl 2021 als auch 2023 zog die DEB-Auswahl der Nati jeweils im WM-Viertelfinal den Stecker. 2026 stehen alle Zeichen auf einen Schweizer Sieg. Aber eines sollte klar sein: Die Deutschen werden am Montag bis in die Haarspitzen motiviert sein, um die Eishockey-Party des Gastgebers zu crashen





srfsport / 🏆 10. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Germany Vs. Switzerland 2026 World Cup Reto Berra Kevin Pasche Jan Cadieux Powerplay-Formations Switzerland As Favorite Germany As The 'Angstgegner'

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