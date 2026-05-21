German man deported from Colombia after causing ruckus in Medellín, creating porn, prostitution

A German man was deported from Colombia after causing several disturbances in private zones of Medellín. He was found creating pornographic content and locations for prostitution. The deportation was ordered as he threatened neighbors and disturbed the peace.

Ein Deutscher wurde aus Kolumbien abgeschoben, nachdem er repeatedly caused ruckus in Medellín mit wilder Partys, drug usage, gunshots in the air und noisy disputes with prostitutes.

He showed threatening behavior towards neighbors and was creating pornographic content and locations for child prostitution in El Poblado. He was flown out to Frankfurt, and will be banned from Colombia for 10 years. Authorities are taking necessary measures to protect the community. It was found that Medellín, known for its nightlife, is grappling with an issue of sex tourists causing public disturbance





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Deported From Colombia Creating Pornographic Content Causing Ruckus In Medellín Locations For Prostitution Foreign Sex Tourist Causing Public Disturbance Known For Its Nightlife

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