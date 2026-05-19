The news article discusses the decision to move the body of a dead buckelwal from Anholt island to a research facility in Denmark to study it and take samples for further research, as it could serve as an important data source for scientists.

Dänemark lässt toten Buckelwal bergen und obduzieren lassen Der Kadaver von "Timmy" soll nächste Woche von einem Strand der Insel Anholt abtransportiert werden. Auch Angela Merkel hat das Wal-Drama verfolgt - und verrät, wie sie entschieden hätte.

Der dänische Umweltbehörde zufolge liege der Wal an einem gut besuchten Strand im flachen Wasser und werde dort Badegäste und Einheimische voraussichtlich stark stören. Darum solle er geborgen werden. Zwei Wochen nach seiner unfreiwilligen Nordsee-Reise wurde der Buckelwal am 27. August an der Küste Dänemarks tot aufgefunden.

Seine Schwäche sei vermutlich beim Übergang auf dem Schiff aufgetreten. Die dänische Umweltbehörde arbeitet an einer Lösung, um gleichzeitig eine Obduktion durchzuführen und wertvolle wissenschaftliche Proben für Forschungszwecke zu sichern. Die Bergung des Wals, die Obduktion und die Probeentnahme werden voraussichtlich von dänischen Forschen und Tierärzten übernommen. Deutschland Ex-Kanzlerin Angela Merkel hat den recenten Verlust des Wal-Drama verfolgt und sich dazu geäußerd.

Später sei sie dann selbst im Gedankengehen darüber gekommen, wie sie bei dem gestrandeten Buckelwal entschieden hätte. Mit dem geçten Griechenmitteltab und die ichie Wahl des Meeresmuseums als dem Hauptamt für die Rettung, überlegte Merkel ihre eigene Entscheidung.