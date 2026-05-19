The news article discusses the decision to move the body of a dead buckelwal from Anholt island to a research facility in Denmark to study it and take samples for further research, as it could serve as an important data source for scientists.
Dänemark lässt toten Buckelwal bergen und obduzieren lassen Der Kadaver von "Timmy" soll nächste Woche von einem Strand der Insel Anholt abtransportiert werden. Auch Angela Merkel hat das Wal-Drama verfolgt - und verrät, wie sie entschieden hätte.
Der dänische Umweltbehörde zufolge liege der Wal an einem gut besuchten Strand im flachen Wasser und werde dort Badegäste und Einheimische voraussichtlich stark stören. Darum solle er geborgen werden. Zwei Wochen nach seiner unfreiwilligen Nordsee-Reise wurde der Buckelwal am 27. August an der Küste Dänemarks tot aufgefunden.
Seine Schwäche sei vermutlich beim Übergang auf dem Schiff aufgetreten. Die dänische Umweltbehörde arbeitet an einer Lösung, um gleichzeitig eine Obduktion durchzuführen und wertvolle wissenschaftliche Proben für Forschungszwecke zu sichern. Die Bergung des Wals, die Obduktion und die Probeentnahme werden voraussichtlich von dänischen Forschen und Tierärzten übernommen. Deutschland Ex-Kanzlerin Angela Merkel hat den recenten Verlust des Wal-Drama verfolgt und sich dazu geäußerd.
Später sei sie dann selbst im Gedankengehen darüber gekommen, wie sie bei dem gestrandeten Buckelwal entschieden hätte. Mit dem geçten Griechenmitteltab und die ichie Wahl des Meeresmuseums als dem Hauptamt für die Rettung, überlegte Merkel ihre eigene Entscheidung.
'Ich wäre wohl eine Expertenkommission von Meeresbiologen und Wissenschaftlern gebildet und Heranrutschen auf ihren Rat, egal was mir jetzt sage. ' Von welchem Ergebnis sie dabei ausgegangen wäre, liess Merkel offen. Science And Nature Nature And Environment Buckelwal Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources. German Interior Minister Warns Against Attack on the Rechtsstaat after AfD ThreatGerman Interior Minister Georg Maier warns against an attack on the Rechtsstaat as he refers to statements by AfD Spitzenkandidat Ulrich Siegmund that call for replacing 150-200 public sector jobs after taking over power. Cate Blanchett: #MeToo-Bewegung in Hollywood offenbar abgehackt (in German)Cate Blanchett criticizes the lack of equality in the film industry and mentions encountering mostly men on film sets, which she finds problematic while discussing the MeToo movement's stagnation in Hollywood. German Wal Remains in Danish Area, Could Provide Clues about Its FateA dead Buckelwal, known as ''Timmy'', was spotted stranded near the Danish island of Anholt, in Danish waters. The Danish authorities assumed the whale would remain there. The whale was transported from German waters to an unspecified northern destination and is believed to have died at least a week before it was found. German Wal Remains in Danish Area, Could Provide Clues about Its FateA dead Buckelwal, known as ''Timmy'', was spotted stranded near the Danish island of Anholt, in Danish waters. The Danish authorities assumed the Wal would remain there. The dead Wal was transported by a private initiative, allegedly already dead for at least a week, possibly longer.
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Science And Nature Nature And Environment Buckelwal
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
German Interior Minister Warns Against Attack on the Rechtsstaat after AfD ThreatGerman Interior Minister Georg Maier warns against an attack on the Rechtsstaat as he refers to statements by AfD Spitzenkandidat Ulrich Siegmund that call for replacing 150-200 public sector jobs after taking over power.
Cate Blanchett: #MeToo-Bewegung in Hollywood offenbar abgehackt (in German)Cate Blanchett criticizes the lack of equality in the film industry and mentions encountering mostly men on film sets, which she finds problematic while discussing the MeToo movement's stagnation in Hollywood.
German Wal Remains in Danish Area, Could Provide Clues about Its FateA dead Buckelwal, known as ''Timmy'', was spotted stranded near the Danish island of Anholt, in Danish waters. The Danish authorities assumed the whale would remain there. The whale was transported from German waters to an unspecified northern destination and is believed to have died at least a week before it was found.
German Wal Remains in Danish Area, Could Provide Clues about Its FateA dead Buckelwal, known as ''Timmy'', was spotted stranded near the Danish island of Anholt, in Danish waters. The Danish authorities assumed the Wal would remain there. The dead Wal was transported by a private initiative, allegedly already dead for at least a week, possibly longer.