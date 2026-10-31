The documentary 'Gabin' portrays an eight-year-old boy's journey through adolescence as he navigates the expectations of his French farming family versus his own aspirations for the future.

The film begins at the breakfast table. A father looks at his youngest son. Dominique Jourdel is a butcher in Artois, a region in northern France, and the boy he is looking at is expected to take over the butchery one day.

Gabin is eight years old. No one has asked him. He has other plans. He wants to prepare a cow for the exhibition, breed dogs, and save his mother Patricia's farm, which is facing financial ruin.

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The film follows him until his eighteenth birthday. In the end, Gabin goes his own way. He does not slam the door shut. There is a scene that the director calls a key moment.

Gabin wählt seinen eigenen Weg

Gabin, then a somewhat chubby boy who does not feel quite comfortable in his skin, has signed up for a breakdance class. He proudly shows the first steps he has learned. At the same time, his father demands that he help in the butchery. It was touching and a bit absurd, says Maxence Voiseux.

The whole story was contained in that. Anyone who runs a business and has children knows this scene. For some, it is called soccer practice, for others, it is a decision about an apprenticeship or high school. The son who prefers to become a computer scientist.

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The daughter who moves to the city. The question of who will take over is never openly asked on many farms. It hangs in the air, during milking, at the lunch table, at Christmas, and becomes heavier with each year.

'Gabin' is set in a region where leaving feels like betrayal, and staying comes with a price. This is northern France. It could just as well be the Emmental, the Entlebuch, or a side valley in Valais. That anyone filmed this family at all is not a given.

Der Film über eine Familie im Norden

Voiseux, born in Ardennes in 1988, wanted to film the livestock market in Arras for his graduation film in 2014, where trading was still conducted in old francs. He went several times without success. Livestock dealers do not like to talk about money, especially not in front of a camera. Until a man approached him and took him along.

It was Gabin's grandfather. Gabin is the center, but the film tells the story of a whole family. A father who works incessantly and is exhausted. A mother with her own farm and her own worries, who would like to do genealogical research.

And in between, a child who feels indebted to both. Patricia, Gabin, and Dominique Jourdel: The family rarely talks to each other, but in front of the camera, they express what usually remains unspoken.

Ein überraschender Rückzug des Vaters

Then something happens that no one expects. Dominique Jourdel, the butcher, goes to a women's orthodox monastery in southern France for a week. He had confided to the director that he was interested in such a retreat but never had the time to organize it. Maxence Voiseux helped him with that.

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The Jourdels are very reserved with each other, says the director. But in front of the camera, they expressed everything: that Gabin wants to leave, that Patricia has her own dreams, that Dominique is at the end of his strength. The film became the place where they could protect themselves and assert themselves at the same time.

Anyone who knows how difficult it is for farming families to talk about fatigue, overload, or fear of the future understands what that means. Sometimes it takes a stranger with a camera to say what everyone has known for a long time. It rarely gets loud. There is only one scene where Gabin and his mother shout at each other.

The director says he could not film more conflict, neither Gabin nor he operated that way. The decision not to follow in the parents' footsteps is not made in a big moment. It develops over years. This is how it works on many farms.

Succession failure rarely stems from a single argument. It is decided quietly, in small shifts that are only recognized in retrospect. Maxence Voiseux originally wanted to end the film with Gabin going far away. The classic image of departure.

Das Ende des Films gehört den Bleibenden

Instead, 'Gabin' ends with his mother's face. Because the boy breaks away twice: first from the butchery and thus from his father, then from the farm and thus from his mother. The last image belongs to those who stay. What moves the director most about Gabin is his loyalty to his region.

Those who talk about northern France often think that the only desirable thing is to leave. But Gabin left without slamming the door. This maturity toward one's own origin requires genuine emotional intelligence at his age. Voiseux never showed the family the raw footage over the years.

He watched the finished film with Gabin in a specially rented theater. Gabin cried at the end and recognized himself. The parents watched the film separately. Patricia first gave a polite feedback, then broke down and spoke very openly about what the film had done to her and her family. Dominique did not want to talk about it at first.