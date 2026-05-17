Food Prices in Germany Higher Than a Year Ago, Energy Prices Rise

The food prices in Germany were higher than a year ago in April, with prices of sugar, marmalade, honey, and other sweets rising by 6.6% compared to the previous year. Some product groups, such as fats and oils, saw a decrease in prices. The overall inflation rate for April was 0.6% higher than in March, with energy prices rising for the second month in a row.

Die Lebensmittelpreise in Deutschland sind im April höher als im Vorjahresmonat. Im Monat davor hatte die Teuerungsrate gegenüber dem Vorjahresmonat noch bei 0,9% gelegen. Zwischen März und April gingen die Preise um 0,4% in die Höhe.

Mit einem Plus von 6,6% stiegen die Preise von Zucker, Marmelade, Honig und anderen Süsswaren innerhalb Jahresfrist abermals. Auch Eier, Fisch, Fischwaren und Meeresfrüchte, Fleisch und Fleischwaren sowie Obst verteuerten sich. Einige Produktgruppen günstiger Bei Speisefetten und -ölen zahlten Verbraucher hingegen wieder weniger. Laut den Wiesbadener Statistikern verbilligten diese sich um 13,9% im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat, Butter sogar um 25,4%.

Im vergangenen Monat waren auch Kartoffeln und Molkereiprodukte gegenüber April 2025 günstiger geworden. Energie verstärkt Preisauftrieb zweiten Monat in Folge Die Gesamtinflationsrate für April liegt mit 2,9% nochmals 0,6% höher als im März, als der Wert 2,7% betragen hatte. Den Zahlen des Statistikamtes zufolge war die Rate zuletzt im Januar 2024 so hoch gewesen.

«Der erneute Anstieg der Energiepreise infolge des Irankriegs hat im zweiten Monat in Folge die Gesamtteuerung verstärkt», begründete Destatis-Präsidentin Ruth Brand. Laut den finalen Zahlen von April 2026 verteuerten sich Energieprodukte innerhalb eines Jahres um 10,1%. Bereits im März hatten sie 7,2% höher gelegen als im selben Vorjahresmonat





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Food Prices Inflation Rate Energy Prices Germany April 2026

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