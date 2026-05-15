Five Italian divers die in Malediven

Five Italian divers died in a diving accident in the Maldives. It is assumed that they died while trying to explore a cave at a depth of 50 meters. The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the incident and stated that the local authorities have initiated an investigation. The divers were reported missing after not returning from a diving expedition in the Vaavu Atoll, south of the capital Malé. Search operations were launched using helicopters and speedboats. A body was found in a cave at a depth of up to 60 meters. Additional divers from the coast guard will assist in the search. Four employees or students of the University of Genoa were among the divers who died. The university expressed its condolences to the family members of the deceased. The Italian Science Minister Anna Maria Bernini expressed her condolences to the Italian scientific community. The Maldives, a tourist-dependent country, is threatened by rising sea levels due to climate change.

Bei einem Tauchunfall auf den Malediven sind vermutlich fünf Italiener ums Leben gekommen. Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass die Taucher starben, als sie versuchten, in einer Tiefe von 50 Metern Höhlen zu erkunden.

Die Behörden vor Ort haben Ermittlungen aufgenommen. Wie Sicherheitskräfte auf den Malediven mitteilten, wurden die Italiener als vermisst gemeldet, nachdem sie nicht von einem Höhlentauchgang in grosser Tiefe im Vaavu-Atoll südlich der Hauptstadt Malé zurückgekehrt waren. Flugzeuge und Schnellboote wurden demnach für eine gross angelegte Suche eingesetzt. In einer bis zu 60 Meter tiefen Höhle sei eine Leiche gefunden worden.

Weitere Taucher der Küstenwache würden zur Unterstützung der Suche entsandt. Universität Genua trauert um Opfer Italienische Medien berichteten, dass unter den verunglückten Tauchern vier Mitarbeitende oder Studenten der Universität Genua waren. Die Hochschule erklärte, man trauere um eine Ökologie-Professorin, deren Tochter, die an der Universität studiere, sowie um eine Dozentin und einen Studenten, der kürzlich sein Studium der Biologe und Meeresbiologie abgeschlossen habe.

Die italienische Wissenschaftsministerin Anna Maria Bernini erklärte auf der Plattform X, die Tragödie "erschüttert die ganze italienische Wissenschaftsgemeinschaft". Der Inselstaat im Indischen Ozean gilt als Paradies für Taucher. Das vom Tourismus abhängige Land ist stark vom Klimawandel betroffen: Sein Fortbestehen ist durch den steigenden Meeresspiegel akut bedroht





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Maldives Tauchunfall Italian Divers University Of Genoa Climate Change Sea Level Rise

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