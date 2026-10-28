Fit to Drive? Recognizing the Warning Signs

This report details multiple incidents of drivers being deemed unfit to drive across the canton, including a serious e-scooter collision in Gossau. It emphasizes the critical need to recognize the warning signs of impaired driving, such as fatigue, medication side effects, and alcohol consumption, to prevent accidents and ensure road safety.

In Rorschach, shortly before 1 pm, a 32-year-old woman was stopped on St.Gallerstrasse. Witnesses reported that the woman had arrived at the location by car just moments before.

The patrol officers assessed her as unfit to drive, ordered a blood and urine test, and confiscated her license. The situation escalated during the check, with the woman becoming aggressive and threatening, leading to her arrest. Earlier that day, in Gossau, a 20-year-old e-scooter rider was injured in a head-on collision with a car. The incident occurred when the e-scooter rider, reportedly speeding, swerved into the oncoming lane, colliding with a 56-year-old motorist.

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Despite being injured, the rider fled the scene without seeking medical attention or reporting the damage. He was later found intoxicated and had his blood and urine samples collected. Other incidents involving drivers deemed unfit to drive occurred in Niederuzwil, St.Gallenkappel, and Rorschach, highlighting the importance of recognizing warning signs of impaired driving, such as fatigue, medication effects, or alcohol consumption.