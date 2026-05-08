Fire and fury: 'House of the Dragon' battles for the Iron Throne in sensational season three

In 'House of the Dragon' season three, dragons once again play a pivotal role, fueling even more explosive battles on the ground. Prepare for thrilling confrontations, unprecedented bloodshed, and the most spectacular dragon duels yet. The thrilling journey continues with Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra Targaryen, once more at the heart of a ruthless struggle for the Iron Throne. Fans of the series and the book adaptation are eagerly awaiting the season three premiere, hoping for a season-ending installment that will close the story once and for all.

Neue Drachen und epische Schlachten: Der Kampf um den Eisernen Thron geht weiterIn Staffel drei von 'House of the Dragon' spielen die Drachen erneut eine zentrale Rolle und sorgen für noch spektakulärere Kämpfe in Westeros.

Aemond Targaryen, gespielt von Ewan Mitchell, in der dritten Staffel von 'House of the Dragon'. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) und Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) stehen in Staffel drei erneut im Zentrum des brutalen Machtkampfs um den Eisernen Thron. Drachen, Feuer und Krieg auf hoher See: Die neuen Folgen locken mit den bisher grössten Schlachten der Serie. Der Krieg hinterlässt klare Spuren – auch bei den einfachen Kämpfern in Westeros.

Olivia Cooke kehrt in Staffel drei erneut als Alicent Hightower zurück. Die Drachenkämpfe dürften noch spektakulärer und zerstörerischer werden als zuvor. Fans von 'House of the Dragon' dürfen sich freuen: Die dritte Staffel von 'House of the Dragon' startet am 22. Juni auf Sky Show.

Erste Bilder der neuen Folgen deuten auf neue Machtkämpfe im Haus Targaryen hin. Die preisgekrönte Serie 'House of the Dragon' spielt rund 200 Jahre vor dem Fantasy-Hit 'Game of Thrones'. Die erste Staffel erzielte Rekordwerte mit mehr als zehn Millionen Zuschauer*innen. In der zweiten Staffel ging noch mehr: Pro Woche wurden bis zu 1,2 Milliarden Streaming-Minuten gemessen.

Die dritte Staffel von 'House of the Dragon' ist ab Juni bei blue Premium und Sky Show verfügbar – ebenso wie die ersten beiden. Die HBO-Serie 'House of the Dragon' basiert auf George R. R. Martins Buch 'Fire & Blood' und spielt rund 200 Jahre vor den Ereignissen von 'Game of Thrones'. Im Zentrum steht der erbitterte Machtkampf innerhalb des Hauses Targaryen – inklusive Intrigen, Verrat und Drachen.

Fans der Buchvorlage wissen bereits: Der sogenannte 'Drachentanz' erreicht nun seine brutalste Phase. Mehrere grosse Schlachten und neue Drachen-Duelle stehen bevor. Obwohl Fans aktuell auf die dritte Staffel warten, steht bereits fest, dass es eine vierte Staffel geben wird. Diese soll die Geschichte dann endgültig abschliessen.

Statt langsam das Tempo zu steigern und alles auf ein Finale zuzuspitzen, beginnt die kommende Staffel direkt mit einem Höhepunkt





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Game Of Thrones Fire And Blood Drachentanz House Of The Dragon Sky Show Blue Premium Matt Smith Emma D’Arcy Olivia Cooke Ewan Mitchell James Norton Tommy Flanagan Dan Fogler

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