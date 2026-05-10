Financial Incentives for Swiss Cabin Crew and Ground Staff

The Swiss airline has expanded its cost-cutting measures to include ground staff and administrative employees. The goal is to reduce the number of administrative staff by around 10%. Financial incentives, similar to those offered to cabin crew, are being used to encourage voluntary departures. The Swiss has also announced voluntary departures among its cabin crew, with around 140 employees expected to leave.

Beim Kabinenpersonal haben die finanziellen Anreize laut Swiss funktioniert: Flugzeuge der Airline Swiss am Flughafen Zürich. Die Fluggesellschaft Swiss hat ihre Sparmassnahmen auf das Bodenpersonal ausgeweitet.

Ziel ist, dass wir rund zehn Prozent unserer administrativen Mitarbeitenden abbauen, sagte Swiss-Chef Jens Fehlinger in einem Interview mit der Zeitung. Entlassungen wolle die Fluggesellschaft keine vornehmen, sagte Fehlinger in dem am Sonntag zunächst online veröffentlichten Interview. Die Rede sei ausschliesslich von freiwilligen Abgängen. Für die Einsparungen in der Administration setzt die Fluggesellschaft, ähnlich wie beim Kabinenpersonal, finanzielle Anreize.

Zum Beispiel erhalte man 20 Prozent des eingesparten Basissalärs, wenn man unbezahlte Ferien beziehe, sagte der Swiss-Chef. Er begründete den Schritt unter anderem mit dem Kostendruck. Die Swiss sei zwar profitabel, doch manche Konkurrenten hätten sie bei der Profitabilität überholt. Beim Kabinenpersonal seien die Ziele erreicht worden.

Auch da setzte die Swiss auf ein Angebot für freiwillige Abgänge. Rund 140 Kabinenmitarbeitende werden die Swiss laut Fehlinger verlassen





BernerZeitung / 🏆 1. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Swiss Airline Cost-Cutting Measures Financial Incentives Cabin Crew Ground Staff Administrative Employees Profitability Competition Cost Pressure Voluntary Departures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Swiss Referendum: Initiative 'Keine 10-Mio-Schweiz' vs. Changes to Conscription LawThe Swiss people will vote on two federal initiatives on June 14, 2026. One initiative aims to limit the population to a maximum of ten million, while the other proposes changes to the Conscription Law. The initiative against a ten-million-strong Switzerland has started with a stalemate, with 47% of voters supporting it and 47% opposing it. The conflict between political parties is evident, with strong support for the initiative among SVP supporters and a clear majority in favor of it. However, it is rejected by left-wing parties. The changes to the Conscription Law are close to being approved, with 52% of voters in favor and 40% against. However, 8% of voters are undecided.

Read more »

Logitech gefragt - Swiss Life unter Druck - Comet im breiten Markt topDer Schweizer Aktienmarkt läuft am Freitagmorgen in der Verlustzone.

Read more »

Lonza gefragt - Swiss Life unter Druck - Landis+Gyr tauchtDer Schweizer Aktienmarkt läuft am Freitagmorgen in der Verlustzone.

Read more »

Financial Incentives for Swiss Cabin Crew and Ground StaffThe Swiss airline has expanded its cost-cutting measures to include ground staff and administrative employees. The goal is to reduce the number of administrative staff by around 10%. Financial incentives, similar to those offered to cabin crew, are being used to encourage voluntary departures. The Swiss has also announced voluntary departures among its cabin crew, with around 140 employees expected to leave.

Read more »