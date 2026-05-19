Experienced Coach Stefan Abplanalp Joins Swiss Skicross Team

Stefan Abplanalp will contribute his expertise with his Bullion experience to the Swiss Skicross Team. Its rich experience will energize the 53-year-old Swiss Skicross Team. He sees himself as a driving instructor, helping to determine the path and making corrections, but also plays a critical role in carrying out training in the mental aspects and in motivating the athletes.

Lindsey Vonn, Breezy Johnson, Ilka Stuhec, Lara Gut-Behrami, Corinne Suter, Jasmine Flury, Julia Mancuso – these are just a few of the alpine skiers who have worked with Stefan Abplanalp .

This rich experience will bring the 53-year-old Swiss Skicross Team into play.

'I want to make them better skiers and riders, on a technical level', says Abplanalp regarding his specific goal. Strategy as a great challenge Abplanalp acknowledges that this is not enough, as he himself still has much to learn. In Skicross, four skiers race simultaneously down the mountain slope.

'In addition to tactical understanding, I also have to master the rules. ', he adds. Abplanalp, who has worked as a group instructor for the Swiss-Ski-Speed-team, will be delighted with a great deal of variety.

'As a team leader, it's different hats', he says. 'One is a driving instructor, helping to point out the path and making corrections. The other side of the coin is carry out training of mental aspects and motivation.

', One of his tasks is also strategic guide for the athletes: 'Where do you want to go? What are the goals? And it's just a matter of showing them the way how to reach these goals.

', In addition, Abplanalp will have to dedicate time to travel organization. His goal is to ensure the maximum level development of all team members





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Alpine Skiing Stefan Abplanalp Skicross Team Experienced Coach Swiss Skicross

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