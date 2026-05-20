Domain Scarecard Scam Alerts: Be Wary of High-Pressure Emails Claiming Domain Necessity

Some websites display a warning about a high-pressure email scam debbue35k17 to an unsuspecting user, triggering them to take action and believe their domain is about to expire. This scam email may also target users to complete a credit card purchase to secure ownership or renew a domain, but the card details may be used for other fraudulent purposes.

Betrüger übertreiben Domain-Betrug: Posing as reputable hosting providers, scammers claim urgent need to extend a domain or make a small payment to avoid losing it or breaking email services.

These emails are often sent from CION and mention extended expiration dates. If recipients click the provided links, they will be directed to a phishing site where they are asked to provide their credit card information. After entering the details, another mask may appear asking for a code sent via SMS. If the code is entered, the scammers will gain access to the user's bank or card account, allowing them to complete fraudulent transactions.

Report suspicious emails to Cybercrimepolice.ch. Avoid clicking any links from emails, SMS or websites, as they might be manipulated, usually using phishing. Never share sensitive data without confirming its legitimacy first. In case of doubts, contact the company directly to verify the email's legitimacy.

If you wish to report the crime, contact your local Canton Police station and inform your bank right away





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Domain Scarecard High-Pressure Email Scam Scam Alert Domain Renewal Scam Credit Card Scammers

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