Countdown before Cup final

Anchorman delivers a countdown before the Cup final, discussing the players' preparations and last night's lack of sleep, as well as the formation that could secure history for the FCG

Wann wird gefrühstückt? Wann trifft er FC St.Gallen im Berner Wankdorf ein? Der Countdown vor dem Cupfinal – Augenzwinkern inklusive. Dingdong!

Nein, den Wecker brauchten die St.Galler Spieler eher nicht zu stellen. Denn vermutlich haben sie in der Nacht vor dem grossen Endspiel gegen Stade Lausanne-Ouchy vor lauter Anspannung nicht gut geschlafen. Das Kribbeln komme schon langsam, sagte ja auch Cup-Goalie Lukas Watkowiak in den Tagen zuvor. Für die St.Galler wachen an einem idyllischen Ort auf, hier feierte jüngst auch eine andere Mannschaft einen Titel.

Allerdings, wie geht's weiter nach dem gegenseitigen Hallo-Sagen? Wir haben den Countdown. Ausgiebiger Brunch, mit Pasta, Reis, Avocados, Poulet, Porridge, und Wasser. Das Spiel ist ja bereits um 14 Uhr, da muss man darauf achten, was der Magen verträgt.

Lukas Görtler inspiziert mit den Mitspielern den Kunstrasen. Kleiner Scherz am Rande, denn vielleicht sagt der Captain ja dies: «Mir haben sie am 1. April gesagt, ein Rollrasen würde verlegt! » Die Spieler haben sich in den Katakomben versammelt.

Lukas Görtler schreitet voraus und am Kübel vorbei, der mit den Vereinsfarben der beiden Teams geschmückt ist. Letzter Angriff von Ouchy, aber die Waadtländer treffen das Tor auch jetzt nicht. Die grünweisse Party geht nach dem 101. Cupfinal jetzt so richtig los!

In Bern, in St.Gallen und um St.Gallen herum! Mission Cupsieg: Mit dieser Formation könnte der FCSG Geschichte schreiben Jetzt soll es endlich klappen mit dem zweiten Cupsieg für die Ostschweizer. So könnten die St.Galler am Sonntag ab 14 Uhr in die Begegnung mit Stade Lausanne-Ouchy starten. Der FC St.Gallen geht als Favorit in den 101.

Cupfinal gegen Lausanne-Ouchy. Captain Lukas Görtler spricht über die Lehren aus der Finalniederlage 2022 – und darüber, warum ihn das Cuplied selbst zu Hause mit seiner Tochter nicht loslässt. So liefen die Pressekonferenzen vor dem Cupfinal: St.Gallens Trainer Enrico Maassen ist entspannt, SLO-Coach Dalibor Stevanovic sagt: «Wir müssen ruhig bleiben und defensiv sauber spielen. » Doch Lausannes Cheftrainer soll angeblich verärgert sein.

Gegen welche Gegner kassierte der FC St.Gallen schon Peinlich-Pleiten im Cup? Wie ging das letzte Duell zwischen den Espen und Stade Lausanne-Ouchy aus? Und wessen Herz als Bundesrat schlug 1998 – vergebens – für Grünweiss? Unser Quiz





tagblatt_ch / 🏆 32. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sport Football Cupfinal FC St.Gallen Stade Lausanne-Ouchy Lukas Watkowiak Lukas Görtler Formation Kribbeln Augenzwinkern Historische Formation

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