China's Xi Jinping Visits North Korea, No Concrete Agreements Signed

China's State and Party Chief Xi Jinping visited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, but no concrete agreements or declarations were signed. The main focus was on political rapprochement between the two neighbors.

China 's State and Party Chief Xi Jinping visited North Korea n leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, but no concrete agreements or declarations were signed. The main focus was on political rapprochement between the two neighbors.

In the past, a certain distance had emerged between Beijing and Pyongyang due to North Korea's nuclear program, which has caused problems for China. It is not known if discussions on nuclear weapons took place. Neither the Chinese nor the North Korean sides made any statements regarding this. The nuclear program significantly influences the relationship and security situation in the region.

China has repeatedly called for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and has expressed its willingness to cooperate with North Korea in this regard. However, North Korea has repeatedly stated that its nuclear program is not open to negotiation and will continue to expand it. Xi Jinping said that China wishes for the Korean people to achieve the goals set by the ruling party in February, including further developing the nuclear program.

Some observers interpret this as China's tacit acceptance of the nuclear program. How does Russia support North Korea in the Ukraine conflict? Russia has stopped criticizing North Korea's nuclear program and has provided food, fuel, and construction materials to the country. New buildings have been built along the railway line to Russia, and satellite images show that North Korea is now brighter at night than it used to be.

Russia's support has not only brought economic benefits but also military ones. Analysts have identified weapons systems on newly presented warships that resemble Russian ones. How dependent is North Korea on China? China remains North Korea's most important trading partner, with estimates suggesting that up to 90% of North Korea's foreign trade is conducted through China.

Russia's cooperation has also expanded North Korea's geopolitical space. In recent years, several air and rail connections between the two countries have been resumed. Where is North Korea today? The North Korean leadership believes that its nuclear weapons provide the best guarantee for the survival of the regime.

North Korea is also looking at the Iran war. Despite being isolated, North Korea has been able to strengthen its international relations in recent years. The isolation is now significantly lower than it was seven years ago, during Xi's last visit





srfnews / 🏆 52. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China North Korea Xi Jinping Kim Jong-Un Political Rapprochement Nuclear Program Russia Ukraine Conflict Dependence On China International Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China und Nordkorea: Xi Jinping auf Staatsbesuch bei Kim Jong-unZuvor hatte der chinesische Staatschef die Absicht geäussert, die Beziehung mit Nordkorea voranzutreiben.

Read more »

China und Nordkorea: Xi Jinping auf Staatsbesuch bei Kim Jong-unZuvor hatte der chinesische Staatschef die Absicht geäussert, die Beziehung mit Nordkorea voranzutreiben.

Read more »

Xi Jinping trifft Kim Jong-un: Partnerschaft ohne AtomgesprächeDer chinesische Präsident Xi Jinping besuchte Kim Jong-un und schweigt zu Atomwaffen.

Read more »

Chinas Präsident Xi Jinping schließt sich Nordkorea anChinas Präsident Xi Jinping versucht in Pjöngjang, die zuletzt leidenden Beziehungen zu Nordkorea wieder aufleben zu lassen. Das Land unter Machthaber Kim Jong Un ist ein wichtiger Verbündeter Chinas und Teil der Pläne Xis, eine multipolare Weltordnung zu etablieren.

Read more »