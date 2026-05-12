Challenges in the Swiss Fruit Industry

The Swiss fruit industry faced significant challenges in the 2024/25 growing season, with the sale of apples and pears posing specific hurdles. A bountiful harvest led to increased domestic supplies, causing price volatility. A new interactive infographic visualizes the flows and prices along the entire value chain, from production to sale. Users can track where the fruit was grown and how it was marketed in Switzerland. Given the user's selection, the infographic shows the Swiss apple or pear market. The infographic displays the areas of table-ripe varieties and sales and pricing data along the value chain. Import and export volumes are also included. The numbers refer exclusively to the campaign period, which spans from August 2024 to July 2025.

Äpfel und Birnen stellen in der Schweizer Landwirtschaft eine einmalige Kombination von Wachstumstrends und Herausforderungen dar. Während Äpfel, mit rund 3200 Hektaren (2024) die grösste Anbaufläche einnimmt, Batching des Verkaufs von Äpfeln und Birnen stellte die Branche im Erntejahr 2024/25 vor grosse Herausforderungen.

Eine sehr gute Ernte führte zu einem hohen Inlandangebot und entsprechend hohem Preisdruck. Omnichannel Infografik zeigt die Mengenströme und Preise entlang der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette - von Anbau bis zum Verkauf. Entdecken Sie, wo das Kernobst produziert wurde und wie es in der Schweiz vermarktet wird. Je nach Auswahl zeigt die Infografik den Schweizer Apfel- oder Birnenmarkt.

Dargestellt sind die Anbauflächen von Tafelkernobst sowie Verkaufs- und Preisangaben für Tafel- und Mostobst entlang der Wertschöpfungskette. Einbezogen sind auch Import- und Exportmengen. Alle Zahlen beziehen sich auf die Kampagne 2024/25, die von August 2024 bis Juli 2025 dauert





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Swiss Agriculture Fruit Industry Challenge Bountiful Harvest Price Volatility Value Chain

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