BvCW: 'Shipping Ban for Medical Cannabis Buds Is Not the Solution'

The Cannabiswirtschaft association opposes a blanket ban on the shipment of medical cannabis buds, citing potential access restrictions for patients. While the Bundestag reviews the Medical Cannabis Act amendment, the BvCW argues for a strict enforcement of existing laws to address market irregularities, rather than imposing new restrictive measures.

The Bundestag is deliberating on the amendment to the Medical Cannabis Act, which includes a ban on the shipment of cannabis buds and questions regarding future payment for treatment.

The industry association Cannabiswirtschaft (BvCW) responded to ten inquiries from us, including challenging ones. The association's CEO, Dr. Stefan Eckert, addressed organizational and policy points, while board member Kathrin Konyen discussed reimbursement and supply. According to the association, both statements reflect the official position of the BvCW and its board. This article is editorial and unpaid; the BvCW is not an advertising client of Hanf Magazin, and no compensation was agreed upon for publication.

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Kathrin Konyen und Interessenkonflikt der BvCW

The responses are in writing and authorized. Notably, Kathrin Konyen, besides her volunteer board role at BvCW, works for the medical cannabis company Canify. Her responses regarding reimbursement may touch on her employer's business interests, though they represent the association's stance, not an individual company. The BvCW welcomes the relaxation of the 'therapy experiment' requirement but insists on reinstating full reimbursement eligibility for buds.

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This goal is currently unlikely to be achieved in the current legislative term, but the association will continue to advocate for it in future processes. Despite the diverse interests of its members-producers, retailers, pharmacies, and telemedicine providers-the BVZW maintains a united front, particularly opposing a blanket shipping ban for medical cannabis buds. The association believes that strict enforcement of existing laws is the appropriate response to market issues, rather than implementing new bans that could harm patient access.

BvCW fordert volle Erstattung für Cannabisbuden

Additionally, the BVCW supports the establishment of the Bundesarbeitsgemeinschaft Cannabis-Anbauvereinigungen (BCAv) to promote sustainable and secure cultivation practices.