British Criminals Use AI to Transform Harmless School Photos into Abuse Images, Using Them to Extort Schools

Criminals in the UK are exploiting AI and transforming harmless school photos into abuse images, using them to extort schools. The British National Crime Agency and child protection groups are warning that photos of school children from websites and social media platforms can be used for extortion. This is total criminality.

Kriminelle aus Grossbritannien nutzen KI, um harmlose Schulfotos in Missbrauchsbilder umzuwandeln und Schulen damit zu erpressen. Experten schlagen Alarm. Eine britische Schule wurde bereits mit 150 solcher Bilder erpresst.

Fotos von Schulwebsites reichen Kriminellen heute aus, um Schulen zu erpressen. Mit KI-Tools verwandeln sie harmlose Bilder von Schülerinnen und Schülern in sexuelle Missbrauchsdarstellungen und drohen dann mit deren Veröffentlichung. Die britische Kriminalitätsbehörde NCA und Kinderschutzorganisationen fordern Schulen nun auf, erkennbare Kinderbilder von ihren Websites und Social-Media-Kanälen zu entfernen. Kriminelle in Grossbritannien nutzen Schulfotos um Missbrauchsbilder zu erstellen.

Diese Form der Erpressung wird als Sextortion bezeichnet und nimmt mit dem Aufkommen neuer KI-Tools stark zu. Dabei werden Opfer mit manipulierten Bildern unter Druck gesetzt und zur Datenschutz-Änderung gezwungen zu werden. Dies ist totale Kriminalität. Eltern hört auf eure Kinder im Status und anderen Medien zu zeigen. Ihr wisst nie, wo diese Fotos schlussendlich landen





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AI Abuse School Photos Extortion Britain Kriminelle Aus Grossbritannien

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