1000 Miglia Warm Up Switzerland - Ein einmaliges Spektakel in Zürich

Der 1000 Miglia Warm Up Switzerland ist ein einmaliges Ereignis für Automobil-Enthusiasten. Es werden mehr als 30 historische Rennfahrzeuge aus Italien gezeigt, die auf einer Etappe durch die Schweiz unterwegs sind. Besucher haben die Gelegenheit, die Fahrzeuge und ihre Fahrer aus nächster Nähe zu sehen und zu fotografieren.

Der 1000 Miglia Warm Up Switzerland findet vom 29. Mai bis 30. Mai 2026 im Verkehrshaus der Schweiz statt. Es stehen über 30 historische Rennfahrzeuge bereit, die auf einer mehrtägigen Etappenfahrt durch die Schweiz unterwegs sind.

Die Besucher können die Fahrzeuge und ihre Fahrer aus nächster Nähe sehen und fotografieren. Es wird eine Fotoausstellung mit über 30 historischen Fotografien eröffnet, die das Rennen in seiner kulturellen Dimension unterstreicht. Die Mille Miglia, das älteste, längste und bekannteste Straßenrennen der Welt, wird in der Schweiz zum ersten Mal durchgeführt





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Automobile Historisches Rennen Italienische Kultur 1000 Miglia Warm Up Switzerland Verkehrshaus Der Schweiz

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